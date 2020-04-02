Stifel Nicolaus Lowers EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $90.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 869,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.76.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.