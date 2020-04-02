Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $113.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

RGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Repligen by 314.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.