Stifel Nicolaus Raises Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $40.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.11. 57,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,570. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.