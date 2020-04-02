Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

PRNB stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. Principia Biopharma has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,370 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,043,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 359,287 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after acquiring an additional 303,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

