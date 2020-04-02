Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to “Buy”

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $72.75. 56,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,165. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.