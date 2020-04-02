Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 2nd (CDEV, CLR, DTIL, ETM, MRO, NOEJ, PKI, PUMP, RCUS, SIE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 2nd:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to an underperform rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to an underperform rating.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

