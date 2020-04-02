Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,373 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,272% compared to the average volume of 173 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGP shares. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after buying an additional 1,440,320 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,631,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,402,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,261,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,993,000 after buying an additional 183,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,565,000 after buying an additional 961,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,252. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

