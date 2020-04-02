Storeum (STO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,331.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Storeum has traded down 77.7% against the U.S. dollar. Storeum has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and $51,331.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000500 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

