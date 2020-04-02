Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.0889 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, IDAX, CoinTiger and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, Radar Relay, Binance, OKEx, Liquid, Liqui, Huobi, IDAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex, Gate.io and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

