Storm (STORM) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $271,795.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinnest, HitBTC, YoBit, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Bancor Network, Upbit, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

