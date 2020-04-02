STRAKS (STAK) Hits One Day Volume of $18.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. STRAKS has a total market cap of $19,565.18 and approximately $18.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,829.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.02095007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.03441619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00586929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00743262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00074951 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00477458 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

