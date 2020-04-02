Stratis (STRAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $883,933.00

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Stratis has a total market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $883,933.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Crex24 and Coinrail. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007214 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001141 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00048060 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,744,104 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, Bittylicious, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.