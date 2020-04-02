Streamit Coin (STREAM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,556.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 63.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $179,844.60 and $27,556.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 87.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00340369 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00421094 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020473 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,978,694 coins and its circulating supply is 11,151,926 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

