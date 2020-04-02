StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Hits $262,337.20

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $262,337.20 and approximately $138.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,782,498,817 coins and its circulating supply is 16,369,304,463 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

