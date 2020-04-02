Substratum Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bitbns, Tidex and HitBTC. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $4,302.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Tidex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Kucoin, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

