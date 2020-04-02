Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.24.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.95. 21,868,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,918. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.60. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$46.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

