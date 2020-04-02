Sunoco LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.33%.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 114.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

SUN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 42,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Brian A. Hand purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Curia bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,398.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last three months.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

