SunTrust Banks Lowers Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target to

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATM. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ CATM traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.11. 195,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,484. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after buying an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.