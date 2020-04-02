SunTrust Banks Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $40.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 638,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,960. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in UDR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 30,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in UDR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

