SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

NYSE PPG opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,695,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

