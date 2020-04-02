Super Zero Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and $11.41 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070941 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00343387 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011369 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009502 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012645 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001756 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,095,527 coins and its circulating supply is 249,509,010 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

