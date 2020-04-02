Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will post sales of $294.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.16 million to $303.20 million. Superior Industries International posted sales of $357.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

SUP opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 949,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

