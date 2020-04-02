Suretly Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Suretly has a market cap of $53,214.31 and $4.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. In the last week, Suretly has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.72 or 0.04367733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036688 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

