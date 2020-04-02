Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $778,158.45

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Swarm has a market capitalization of $778,158.45 and approximately $2,065.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

