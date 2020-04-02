SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $7.09 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.86 or 0.04465666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036725 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

