SwiftCash Hits Market Capitalization of $93,797.73 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded 114.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $93,797.73 and approximately $1,176.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001878 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 139,007,075 coins and its circulating supply is 138,286,643 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

