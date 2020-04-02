Swipe Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 126.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Swipe has traded 71% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $52.94 million and $25.57 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00012894 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02571554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00192211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

