Syscoin (SYS) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $275,640.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00589119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008104 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,132,751 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Upbit and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

