Tael Price Down 0.2% This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges including $13.96, $10.00, $7.20 and $18.11. Tael has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $562,322.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $24.72, $18.11, $10.00, $45.75, $4.92, $119.16, $7.20, $34.91, $5.22, $62.56 and $6.32. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

