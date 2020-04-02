Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.94 million and the highest is $1.30 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

