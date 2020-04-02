TD Securities Cuts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $90.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 1,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,693. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

