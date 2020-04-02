TD Securities Upgrades Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) to Buy

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 2,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

