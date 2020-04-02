TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells $401,486.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,237.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Greg Strakosch sold 200 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $4,028.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Greg Strakosch sold 100 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. Analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

