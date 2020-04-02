Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.94% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.35.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$34.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.26. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

