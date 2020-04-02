Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.53).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

LON TED opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.74. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,704 ($22.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.