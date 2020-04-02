Teekay Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,768 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 692 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNK. DNB Markets cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $5.30 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,237. The company has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.