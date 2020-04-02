Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 145.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436,644 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telefonica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Telefonica by 35.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonica S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

