Tellor (TRB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,476.00

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00048382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $60,476.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02599748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00192662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,139,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,810 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

