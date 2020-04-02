Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0414 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:TEI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 457,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,553. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.