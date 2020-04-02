Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0152 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GIM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 487,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

