Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 16,826 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,826 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,671,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,511,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

