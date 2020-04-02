TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0289

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, Upbit and LATOKEN. TenX has a market cap of $4.15 million and $1.92 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.02598294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,603,116 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitBay, LATOKEN, Liqui, OKEx, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BigONE, Neraex, Bit-Z, COSS, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Coinrail, Cryptopia, IDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC and Huobi.

