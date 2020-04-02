Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 1,193,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

