Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.15

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $42.01 million and $2.97 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

