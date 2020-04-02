Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Tether has a market cap of $6.17 billion and $60.55 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDAX, B2BX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02600305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00192906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00102846 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,577,327,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,166,094,190 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Iquant, Gate.io, BigONE, Exmo, Kraken, Kryptono, BitForex, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, Bibox, FCoin, CoinEx, IDCM, Bit-Z, B2BX, OKEx, OOOBTC, Poloniex, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, MBAex, EXX, Binance, Coinut, ABCC, BitMart, CoinBene, BtcTurk, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, TDAX, Trade By Trade, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Upbit, UEX, Liqui, CoinTiger, LBank, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, IDAX, Bittrex, QBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

