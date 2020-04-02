Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,078 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

