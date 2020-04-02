Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00024682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $144.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002020 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 705,020,740 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

