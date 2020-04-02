The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at UBS Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 685.91 ($9.02).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 550.80 ($7.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 670.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 710.35. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare acquired 5,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

