Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.93.

TMO stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.52. 760,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,262. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.66. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

