Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $337,330.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005590 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

